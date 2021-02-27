Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 118 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total count of cases to 8,89,799.

According to the state health department, Andhra Pradesh has 667 active COVID-19 cases as of now.

The death toll in the state due to coronavirus stands at 7,169. The total number of recoveries reached 8,81,963.

Meanwhile, 16,488 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in India during the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

With this, the total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,10,79,979, including 1,59,590 active cases and 1,07,63,451 discharges.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 1,56,938 on Saturday with additional 113 deaths. (ANI)

