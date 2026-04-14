London [UK], April 14 (ANI): Yorkshire County Cricket Club have signed Hasan Ali as an overseas player for the Vitality Blast, with the Pakistan seamer stepping in to replace Naveen-ul-Haq, who has been ruled out due to injury.

He will also join Yorkshire's Rothesay County Championship squads for the fixtures against Warwickshire at Scarborough and Leicestershire, as per the Yorkshire cricket website.

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The right-arm seamer brings with him an impressive record in domestic T20 cricket, having previously enjoyed three successful spells with Warwickshire in the Vitality Blast. Across those stints, Ali claimed 44 wickets at 14.93.

Ali is hugely experienced in T20 cricket. In international cricket for Pakistan, Ali has featured in 57 IT20 matches, scalping 72 wickets at an average of 23. Known for his clever variations, the right-arm quick has built a reputation as a genuine match-winner in the shortest format.

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He impressed during his previous stints with Warwickshire County Cricket Club in the Blast between 2023 and 2025, claiming 44 wickets at an outstanding average of 14.93, and arrives in top form from the Pakistan Super League. He has also gained valuable red-ball experience with Lancashire County Cricket Club.

Gavin Hamilton, General Manager of Cricket, said, "Whilst we're naturally disappointed to not see Naveen join us this year, in Hasan we have an exceptional replacement. He arrives with a wealth of experience and a skillset that we believe will be invaluable to the group. We're delighted to have secured someone of Hasan's quality at such short notice, and everyone at the Club is looking forward to welcoming him to Headingley next month." (ANI)

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