Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 9,747 new COVID-19 cases with 67 deaths.

The state Health Ministry said that the total count of cases has gone up to 1,76,333 with 79,104 are active cases, 95,625 recovered patients and 1,604 deaths due to the disease.

India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,050 COVID-19 and the total count of cases reached 18,55,746 on Tuesday. (ANI)

