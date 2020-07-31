Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced that tourism hotels in the state will be made COVID-19 quarantine centres.

While addressing media at the Secretariat, the minister said, "Tourism is worst affected and incurred huge loss of income due to corona pandemic. In order to increase the income, tourism hotels with low occupancy will be given for rent for the management of COVID quarantine centres. Already many private hotels are practising the same."

The state is planning to reopen tourism in the state. Rao said, "We will be allowing visitors from the 1st week of August and boat tourism will resume from August 15 onwards. We are also working on the new tourism policy which will be introduced soon. River, beach and eco tourism will be developed. Also, 10 5-star and 7-star hotels will be constructed in the Public-Private Partnership model. The state government has sent proposals for work worth Rs 1,000 crores to the central government."

The minister expressed happiness for the central government selecting Simhachalam temple for the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme. Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy will soon start the development work worth Rs 53 crores at Simhachalam temple, under the PRASAD scheme.

The minister further added that the government has ordered Visakhapatnam district collector to allocate land for P V Sindhu's Tennis Academy. (ANI)

