Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Two people were found dead in the Gauri Sadan pilgrims' accommodation section in Srisailam on Saturday.

The incident came to light when a woman and a man were found in room 137 of Gauri Sadan. According to the hotel owner, a person named Mallesh had booked the room on February 13. The hotel owner told the cleaning staff of the temple to go and clean the room.

The staff were shocked to see the two people hanging and informed the police and the higher officials. The police reached the scene and started the investigation.

The police found the Aadhaar card of the woman, whose name was Sarita, along with a knife and a sanitiser bottle.

Srisailam Circle inspector Prasad Rao said, "The police have registered a case and investigation is underway." (ANI)

