Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): Vishakhapatnam District Police on Saturday destroyed cannabis plantations in about 14 acres of land spread across five villages in Andhra Pradesh's Chintapalle Zone.

These five villages include Genjigedda, Pennakottur, Vamagedda, Bylakinchangi and Bourti where Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tushar Dudi was also present during the drive.

The ASP also said that it had earlier organized awareness programs for the villagers and informed them about the ill effects of the cannabis crop. (ANI)

