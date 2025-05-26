Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) condemned the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and held a protest in Nellore.

Along with Chandra Shekhar Reddy, other party leaders such as MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, former MLA Kiliveti Sanjeevayya, and others gathered to express their support and voice their concerns.

They stated that Kakani Govardhan Reddy has no direct or indirect connection to the mining case, and arresting him based on someone's false statement is unjust and malicious. Even though he has already challenged the case legally, the ruling party is deliberately obstructing the process to deny him bail, which they described as deplorable.

The leaders expressed confidence that Reddy would be acquitted and come out clean in the case. They also said that the unlawful activities and injustices being committed by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) would soon be brought to the attention of the people, and those responsible will be held accountable.

Former Minister Anil Kumar Yadav said, "Even after a year in power, the alliance government has failed to fulfill a single promise. If they face the public today, people are ready to question them."

He further criticised the TDP government, stating that arrests are being carried out unprecedentedly, not seen since India's independence. "From former ministers to YSRCP leaders, arrests are being made out of political vengeance. We will fight these cases legally," he said.

He demanded a clear statement from the district SP regarding Kakani Govardhan Reddy's arrest. "We have received information that he has been detained in the DTC. Filing false cases will not scare the YSR Congress Party. In fact, we will continue to work with even more determination on public issues," he concluded.

Earlier, YSRCP leader Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy on Saturday accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in Andhra Pradesh of engaging in "rampant looting" of natural resources by carrying out quartz mining in Sydapuram Mandal, part of the Venkatagiri assembly constituency.

He said that no rule or law was being followed while claiming that the TDP has become the law itself. (ANI)

