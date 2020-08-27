Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours reported 92 deaths and 10,621 new cases of COVID-19.

The total number of COVID19 cases in the state is now 3,93,090 including 94,209 active cases, 2,95,248 recoveries and 3,633 deaths, as per media bulletin released by state COVID nodal officer.

In the last 24 hours, 61,300 samples were tested in the state. 10,621 of them are detected COVID positive. With this, total cases in the state increase to 3,93,090. Of them; 94,209 are active.

In the past 24 hours, 8528 persons are recovered. Total recovered are 295248 in the state.

In past 24 hours, 92 deaths are reported -13 in Kurnool district, 11 in Nellore district, 10 in East Godavari district, nine in Chittoor district, seven in Kadapa district, seven in West Godavari district, six in Anantapur district, six in Prakasam district, six in Visakhapatnam district, five in Guntur district, four in Krishna district, four in Srikakulam district and four in Vizianagaram district. (ANI)

