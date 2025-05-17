Amaravati, May 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Saturday said the state is expected to witness high power demand in the coming months from June to November, ranging between 218 MU and 235 MU per day.

The Chief Secretary observed that the southern state logged a peak power demand of 12,600 MW on May 13 and added that average daily consumption is reaching around 228 MU.

"Power demand in the coming months (June to November 2025) is projected to remain high, ranging between 218 and 235 MU per day. The DISCOMs (distribution companies) are strategically managing the situation through power swapping during peak hours and procurement via power exchanges to avoid shortages," said Vijayanand in a release.

Further, Vijayanand, who is also the special chief secretary for energy, directed the power utilities to remain on high alert in view of the anticipated pre-monsoon thunderstorms and gusty winds.

In case of any disruptions to power supply, he emphasised the need for immediate restoration measures without delay.

The Chief Secretary also instructed all DISCOMs to set up 24x7 control rooms for round-the-clock monitoring, emergency response, and prompt grievance redressal.

He stressed the importance of giving advance intimation to consumers and public representatives about planned outages or maintenance works, among other guidelines.

