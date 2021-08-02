Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh)[India], August 2 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) held protests on Monday demanding minimum wages of Rs 21,000 per month and for the appointment of nominees as regular VRAs.

Hundreds of VRAs from all over the state participated in this protest held at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada. They raised slogans demanding immediate resolution of their problems.

"There are almost 26,000 VRAs in revenue department across the state. They should be given a minimum salary of Rs 21,000. The previous government has announced Dearness Allowance (DA) for VRAs, but the present government did not implement that DA till date. The same state government has increased 3 per cent DA for state government employees two days ago, but ignored VRAs," said Andhra Pradesh Village Revenue Assistants' (APVRAs), Association President, N Peddanna.

"When YS Jagan was holding Pada Yatra as opposition leader, he had assured that he would implement minimum salary for VRAs. But even after two years of coming to power, he did not implement it. So we demand that Rs 21,000 minimum salary should be paid to VRAs," he further added.

"Many VRAs had put their nominees in service with old-age or health concerns. The previous government has made proposals that such nominees be appointed as VRAs. However, there are some legal hurdles in implementing that proposal," Peddanna further said.

"We demand the government to clear all such legal hurdles and appoint the nominees as VRAs. Further, all eligible VRAs be given promotions. VRAs should be made eligible for all government welfare schemes," he said. (ANI)

