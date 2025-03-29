Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 29 (PTI) The indefinite strike by a section of Anganwadi workers in front of the Secretariat here since March 17 was withdrawn temporarily on Saturday following discussions with the government, according to the protesters.

Anganwadi workers under the Indian National Anganwadi Employees Federation, an affiliated organisation of the Congress trade union, INTUC, have been staging a protest for the past 13 days raising various demands, including a hike in honorarium.

Indian National Anganwadi Employees Federation president Ajay Tharayil said that the protest was temporarily called off following discussions with the government and assurances based on the decisions made.

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal and Health Minister Veena George held talks with the representatives of the organisation, he added.

According to the federation, the government will appoint a committee within 10 days to examine their demands, including an increase in honorarium, pension, and festival allowance.

The government has assured that necessary actions will be taken based on the committee's report, which is expected within 90 days, said a release issued by the federation.

The strike was launched with demands such as recognising Anganwadi workers as state government employees and increasing the honorarium by converting it into a salary.

Since Anganwadi workers operate under central government schemes, the ministers assured that the state government would exert necessary pressure on the Centre, the release added.

Regarding the demand to disburse the honorarium in a single instalment instead of three phases, the government has assured that payments will be made before the 5th of every month, the release said.

The ministers also assured that technical issues related to a lump sum payment would be resolved, and necessary measures would be taken, it added.

"If the government fails to implement the assurances, strong agitation will be launched," Tharayil said.

However, the indefinite mass hunger strike by a group of ASHA workers demanding an increase in honorarium and pension benefits continues outside the Secretariat. The protest has now crossed over 40 days.

