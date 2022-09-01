New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Members of the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union staged a protest outside the residence of AAP MLA Atishi on Thursday to protest the termination of its workers, a statement said.

Anganwadi workers slogans against the AAP MLA and the Delhi government during the protest.

"On one hand, politicians like Atishi talk about women empowerment while on the other, they choose to remain silent over the illegal termination of 884 women workers," DSAWHU member Priyambada said.

"Anganwadi workers are back on the streets fighting against their illegal termination and for rightful demands," she added.

DSAWHU had claimed that 884 anganwadi workers have been issued termination notices and 11,942 workers were issued show cause notices by the Delhi government for participating in a 39-day strike to demand increase in honorarium and bring in respectable working hours.

