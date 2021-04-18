New Delhi, April 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed anguish at the demise of former Assam chief minister Bhumidhar Barman. Barman (91) died at a private hospital in Guwahati after a prolonged illness, his family said.

"Anguished by the passing away of former Assam CM and senior politician, Shri Bhumidhar Barman. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief," the PMO tweeted Modi's message. Bhumidhar Barman, Former Assam Chief Minister and Veteran Congress Leader, Dies at 91 in Guwahati.

Anguished by the passing away of former Assam CM and senior politician, Shri Bhumidhar Barman. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 18, 2021

A veteran Congress leader, Barman was a two-time chief minister of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)