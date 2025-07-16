New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Renowned women personalities including human rights activist Anjali Gopalan, Odissi dancer Sharon Lowen, and art curator Uma Nair will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Aalekh Foundation on July 19 at The Leela Palace.

The Delhi-based not for profit organisation has announced the names as part of the 3rd Aalekh Women Achievers Award.

Apart from Nair, Gopalan, and Lowen, artist Arpana Caur and former HoD Anatomy at AIIMS Dr Raj Dulhari Mehra will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The organisation will also honour leading women professionals, including designer Anshu Arora, Maitri India co-founder Winnie Singh, and YouTuber Neetu Bisht with the Aalekh Women Achievers Award.

The annual awards honour outstanding women from diverse walks of life, such as the arts, public service, media, law, literature, medicine, entrepreneurship, education, and social impact.

"These awards are a tribute to women who lead with integrity, imagination, and impact. Each story we honour is a story of courage, compassion, and contribution — rooted in values yet forward-looking. Through the Awards, we aim to spotlight journeys that inspire a more equitable and empathetic future," Rennie Joyy, founder, Aalekh Foundation, said in a statement.

Other recipients of the Women Achievers Awards include film producer Karuna Badwal, actor Rituparna Sengupta, classical music exponent Basavi Mukherji, fashion designer Bambi Kevichusa, textile policy expert Chandrima Chatterjee, and filmmaker Shonali Bose.

Cricketer Anjum Chopra, IIS officer Maushami Chakravarty, journalist Shubhra Gupta, lawyer Malavika Rajkotia, director of Red FM Nisha Naryanan, fashion model Sonalika Sahay, textile expert Mira Gupta, yoga guru Pratishtha Saraswat, former IFS officer Sangeeta Bahadur, British Council director Alison Barrette, and writer Bijoya Sawain will also receive the award.

The previous recipients of the award include Shovana Narayan, Laila Tyabji, Kausar Munir, Richa Anirudh, Sonal Kalra, Anju Bobby George, Ekta Bist, Geeta Chandran, Garima Wahal, and Princess Gauri Lakshmi Bayi.

