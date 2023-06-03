Rishikesh/Kotdwar, Jun 2 (PTI) The parents of Ankita Bhandari, who was allegedly murdered by the owner of a resort where she worked as a receptionist, on Friday demanded that the special public prosecutor appointed in the case be removed.

In a letter to the District Magistrate of Pauri, the deceased's parents have accused Jitendra Rawat of irregularities and weakening the case.

Also Read | Balasore Train Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Announces Additional Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh for Odisha Rail Accident Victims.

District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Chauhan said a factual report has been sought from the Deputy Collector of Yamkeshwar on the complaint letter, adding that the report will be examined and appropriate action will be taken as soon as it is received.

Bhandari, 19, was allegedly pushed into the Chilla canal by the resort's operator Pulkit Arya and his two employees Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta in September for resisting their attempts to force her to offer "special services" to a VIP guest.

Also Read | Balasore Train Tragedy: 18 Long-Distance Trains Cancelled, Several Diverted After Major Mishap Involving Three Trains in Odisha (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)