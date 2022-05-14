Shimla, May 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Police on Friday arrested another man from Punjab for allegedly putting up Khalistani flags on the main gate of the winter state assembly in Dharamshala and scrawling slogans on its walls, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

Earlier, Harvir Singh from Punjab was arrested on Wednesday in this case.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy Stirs Row Amid Language War, Says 'Hindi Speakers Sell Pani Puri'.

The second accused, identified as Vaneet Singh, was arrested on Friday.

The duo had allegedly tied the flags of the secessionist group on the assembly gate on Sunday -- an act condemned across party lines.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: 20 Dead, 40 in Hospital After Massive Fire At 3-Storey Building Near Mundka Metro Station.

Thakur tweeted in Hindi on Friday that the second accused has also been arrested from Punjab.

Every Himachal Pradesh resident is united against the forces dividing the country, he added.

Himachal Pradesh Police had booked 'Sikhs for Justice' (SJF) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and had sealed the state's borders following the incident.

SJF is a banned extremist group based abroad that has been demanding a separate Khalistani state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)