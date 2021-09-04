Fire breaks out from seventh floor of Ganjawala Building (Photo/ANI)

Borivali (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): A fire department personnel sustained an injury while dousing off the blaze after a fire broke out on the seventh floor of Ganjawala Residency Building in Borivali, Maharashtra on Saturday.

The fire was brought under control after the fire brigade officials rushed to the spot.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

The injured fire personnel is Nathu Sarjerao Badhak (43), who has suffered 12 per cent burn injury is receiving preliminary treatment at Kandivali Shatabdi hospital.

According to police, the fire broke out at 7.11 am.

Rescue operations are underway.

Earlier in the day, a fire was broke out at Jakharia Fabric in Boisar following an explosion in the factory. (ANI)

