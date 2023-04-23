Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand), Apr 23 (PTI) Another devotee who had gone to visit Yamunotri Dham died of a suspected heart attack on Sunday, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, this is the second death since the doors of the shrine opened on Saturday.

Dr Ritika Chauhan, posted at Health Center Barkot, told that Dinesh Paridar (40)'s health deteriorated while returning from Yamunotri temple. He died while he was being brought to a health centre in Barkot in an ambulance.

Paridar was a resident of Padhaniya tehsil of Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, on Saturday, Kanak Singh (62), a resident of Kaushambha in Surat, Gujarat, died of a suspected heart attack while on his way to visit his mother Yamuna.

Lakhs of pilgrims are visiting the Yamunotri Dham after the Char Dham yatra began on Saturday with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarkashi district for pilgrims.

After the number of people who died while undertaking the yatra crossed the 100-mark last year, the Uttarakhand government said pilgrims above the age of 55 planning to take the Char Dham yatra will have to undergo mandatory health screening.

