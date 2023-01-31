Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi on Tuesday said ministers should ensure that the answers given by them to queries raised by members in the House are well scrutinised.

The Speaker gave the ruling after a discrepancy in an answer given by Labour Minister Sukhram Vishnoi was pointed out by BJP MLA from Salumbar.

Joshi said it is expected from the government that the answers to the questions should be presented after proper scrutiny raised in the House.

Vishnoi was answering a question raised by BJP legislator from Salumbar Amrit Lal Meena during the Question Hour.

In the reply, the minister mentioned that as many as 12,104 labourers were registered in Udaipur's Sarada, Salumbar, Semari, Jhallara and Jaisamand panchayat samiti from January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2022.

Answering the second part of the question, he informed the House that 12,331 were given benefits of various schemes in the last five years.

Meena pointed out the difference between the numbers of registered labourers and beneficiary labourers. In the reply, the number of beneficiary labourers exceeded the registered ones.

The discrepancy also caught the attention of the Speaker.

Vishnoi said he will get the figure examined to which the Speaker intervened and said that replies should come to the assembly after proper scrutiny.

Joshi said answers coming in an irresponsible manner is a matter of concern for the House, hurting its sanctity.

He also sought action against the officers who prepared the answer irresponsibly.

