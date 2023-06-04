New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) or Kavach, which was rolled out for trials last year, is likely to be installed in trains next year, Ministry of Railways spokesperson Amitabh Sharma informed on Saturday.

The remark assumes significance in light of the horrific triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore on Friday evening, which claimed the lives of close to 300 passengers while leaving 900 injured.

The Railways spokesperson said the technology had been rolled out nationwide and has also been sanctioned for use in several railway lines.

Speaking on the anti-collision device, Sharma said, "The Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) or Kavach was on trial last year. This technology enables trains to brake automatically when they get on the same track."

Sharma added that the technology is likely to be installed in trains by 2024.

"The anti-collision device, which is being used by the Railways currently, represents an old technology. It works when the locomotives are in proximity. However, if the loco pilot crosses the red signal, then there are no automatic brakes. The enhanced version of this technology, TCAS, was designed indigenously. Further work on it is underway and it has been rolled out nationwide. It has also been sanctioned for use in various railway lines and we expect it to be installed in trains by next year," Sharma added.

"So far, a total of 58 trains stand cancelled, 81 were diverted and 10 were terminated (in light of the Odisha triple train tragedy)," the spokesperson for the Railways added.

He informed further that work to restore the damaged railway tracks in Balasore is underway and will be completed soon. "First, we will complete the restoration of the downline," he added.

The official toll in the devastating train accident has been pegged at 288 so far, with 1,000 more sustaining injuries.

A report quoted officials as saying that a total of 1,175 injured passengers were admitted to various government and private hospitals. Of these, 793 have been discharged after treatment. Currently, 382 passengers are undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals. The condition two of them is said to be critical, the report said.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the accident spot, accompanied by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"It's a painful incident. We might not bring back the lives lost but we are with the families of the victims at this hour of grief. The government has taken very serious note of the incident and will leave no stone unturned in treating the injured passengers. An investigation has been ordered and those found guilty will not be spared," PM Modi said. (ANI)

