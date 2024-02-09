Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): Anti-Narcotics Cell of Crime Branch, Mumbai, in separate incidents, seized 3 types of drugs and arrested seven drug peddlers, said the agency.

5.735 Kg MD (Mephedrone) worth Rs. 11.46 crore was seized from Santacruz and Varsova (Andheri) area, 500 gram Heroin (worth Rs.2 Crore) from Kurla east and Bandra east area and 3 Kg Charas worth Rs. 1.20 crore seized from Dahisar check naka area.

In the first incident in the Santacruz and Varsova area, the seizure was made on Monday. Out of the arrested accused, one accused is a holder of a Diploma in civil engineering from Karnataka and he is a resident of Rajasthan.

in Bandra East and Kurla East area, the seizure was made on Thursday. There ANC officials apprehended two suspicious persons with possession of 350 gm Heroin and from house search of 150 gm. During the investigation, it was revealed that one of the accused came from Uttarakhand state to sell Heroin in the Mumbai area.

In the Dahisar check naka area, ANC officials apprehended one person with possession of 3 KG of Manali Charas. During the investigation it was revealed that the arrested accused is a resident of Mehasana district of Gujrat state, said officials. In all the above cases, incriminating details were extracted along with the identification of the network. An investigation to trace out other crucial Interstate members is underway, said the agency.

In 2023 ANC-Mumbai seized a huge quantity of contraband costing more than Rupees 53 Crore and 229 key drug peddlers arrested to this effect, out of which 14 were Nigerian and two were Tanzanian nationals, said the agency.

In 2024 ANC-Mumbai seized 15.95 KG of narcotic substances costing more than rupees 20.18 Crore and 27 key drug peddlers were arrested to this effect, it added. (ANI)

