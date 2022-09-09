Jammu, Sep 9 (PTI) An anti-tank mine was detected and destroyed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday, officials said.

It was noticed by some people in the border area of the Basantar belt on Friday, they said.

Security forces were informed and a bomb disposal squad destroyed the anti-tank mine safely, thereby preventing a tragedy, they added.

