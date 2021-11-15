Lucknow, Nov 15 (PTI) Union minister Anupriya Patel on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for observing the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas that recognises the struggle of tribals for the freedom of the country against the British.

She was addressing a function organised on the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda here.

"I salute the prime minister's thinking and spirit. He gave a new identity to the freedom struggle of tribals, who lived in jungles, against the British by observing the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on November 15 i.e. the birthday of Lord Birsa Munda," Patel said.

This way the tribal community will regain their lost identity, she said, adding the next generation needs to know about the way tribals have sacrificed their lives to protect the land, forests and cultural heritage of India,.

"Lord Birsa Munda lived for the society, he lived for his culture and country. Even today he is present in our faith, in our spirit as our God. Everyone should feel from their heart that common citizens of India need to emotionally connect with the tribal community," the Union minister of state for commerce and industry said.

Patel, who represents Mirzapur parliamentary constituency, said that a large number of people belonging to Gond Panika, Kharwar and other tribal communities reside in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra, and she thanked the government for its announcement that a tribal museum would be set up.

She said both the central and state governments are running many schemes for the welfare of tribal forest dwellers, keeping in mind all their needs like education, health and housing.

Patel said that the tribal community is lagging behind in terms of education and health, and today it is necessary that they are brought in the first line of society.

The minister said that Birsa Munda fought for freedom, waiver of lagaan and also led an armed revolution.

He was assassinated by the British at the age of 25.

