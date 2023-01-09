New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Anurag Kumar was on Monday appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), a Personnel Ministry order said.

Kumar is at present ECIL's Executive Director.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Kumar's appointment to the post till the date of his superannuation i.e 31.01.2026, the order said.

