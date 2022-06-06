Hamirpur (HP), Jun 6 (PTI) Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur Monday asked the Congress party leaders to worry about their own party rather than poking their nose into the functioning of the BJP.

Talking to media here, he said that big leaders of Congress were seen less in the country and more in foreign countries.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: After Rajasthan Congress, BJP Shifts Its MLAs to a Private Hotel Till June 10.

He taunted, that Congress was continuously losing state after state and recently many of its leaders joined BJP leaving Congress party in Punjab, this was the beginning and there was a long queue of big leaders of Congress to join BJP.

Thakur who was here to take part in the state working committee meeting of the party said that BJP constantly works to strengthen the organisation and being a party of workers, emphasis was given to the organisation of the party.

Also Read | Ministry of Railways Disbands Five Railway Engineers Territorial Army Regiments.

The Union Minister said that there are BJP governments in the Center and various states, so a strategy would be prepared in the meeting for how the benefits of the central government's schemes should be passed on to the people.

Thakur said that Narendra Modi-led union government restored special status to Himachal which had been snatched by the Congress governments.

Talking about the AAP's role in Himachal Pradesh, he said that Kejriwal's lies were now coming in front of the public.

He said the Delhi government of Aam Aadmi Party was immersed in corruption and a Minister Satyendra Jain has been arrested in corruption.” After all, why corrupt people are being made ministers in the AAP government, he asked.

Within two months of the formation of the government in Punjab, there were allegations of corruption, then a minister had to be fired, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)