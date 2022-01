Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Saturday attended the 13th Assistant Commandant Convocation at Border Security Force (BSF) Academy Tekanpur, Gwalior and congratulated trainee Assistant Commandants who participated in the passing out parade.

"I would like to congratulate the 78 trainee Assistant Commandants, including 3 women, who participated in the passing out parade," the Union minister said.

"The contribution of BSF in border security is the most important, the young men deployed on the border is the reason that infiltration and terrorist activities have come down over the seven years," Thakur said.

"Whatever the circumstances, BSF has always worked in the interest of the country and has raised our heads with pride," he added.

78 Assistant Commandant Trainees saluted the Chief Guest Anurag Thakur and marched in the Laxmibai Stadium ground at BSF and performed the saluting parade.

During the swearing-in of the defence and security of the country, the trainee assistant commandant who performed well during the training was awarded a memento by the chief guest.

Pankaj Singh, Director General, Border Security Force was present at the event. (ANI)

