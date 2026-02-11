New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Singh Thakur on Wednesday welcomed the Union Budget 2026-27, describing it as a decisive, inclusive, and forward-looking blueprint that places women at the very centre of India's development journey.

He emphasised that this budget shifts from welfare to entrepreneurship-driven empowerment through initiatives focused on financing, market access, and institutional support.

Thakur stated that the women-centric governance of the Narendra Modi government has evolved beyond symbolism to measurable financial commitments and structural reforms, as reflected in the enhanced Gender Budget and targeted sectoral allocations.

The former Union Minister emphasised that this Budget represents a historic expansion of women-centric economic reforms, creating a complete ecosystem, from self-help groups to enterprise ownership, through initiatives focused on financing, market access, and institutional support.

Anurag Thakur noted that the Gender Budget for 2026-27 has been increased to ₹1,07,688.42 crore, with 100% of the allocation for women and girls. This substantial funding spans housing, livelihoods, safety, education, health, nutrition, and entrepreneurship, ensuring a lifecycle-based approach to women's empowerment.

Complementing this, welfare schemes under Part B of the Gender Budget (with 30-99% allocation for women beneficiaries), including PMGKAY, nutrition programs, school education, and health interventions, further integrate women's well-being, food security, and human capital development into India's growth strategy.

Thakur said that a major thrust of the Budget is on women's economic empowerment and livelihoods. He underscored that the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), which was allocated ₹19,200 crore in 2026-27, enables millions of women Self-Help Group (SHG) members to access credit, skills, and sustainable income opportunities.

He also lauded continued support for women farmers and agri-entrepreneurs through initiatives such as NAMO Drone Didi, with an allocation of ₹676.85 crore, which empowers rural women with cutting-edge agricultural technology and opens new avenues for employment and entrepreneurship.

Anurag Thakur highlighted the landmark announcement of the Self-Help Entrepreneur (SHE) Marts as a transformative policy step to help convert millions of women SHG members into independent entrepreneurs. The Budget proposes establishing community-owned retail outlets operated through cluster-level SHG federations, enabling women producers to sell goods directly, build brands, and secure better price realisation without reliance on intermediaries.

He further stated that these marts will provide structured retail spaces, branding support, and enhanced financing instruments, helping women transition from credit-linked livelihood activities to ownership of sustainable enterprises. Building on the success of the Lakhpati Didi program, the initiative aims to create a nationwide retail network that connects rural women's products to organised markets.

SHE-Marts, he said, are expected to be set up district-wise as professionally managed retail hubs that showcase products made by women entrepreneurs, thereby improving visibility, consumer reach, and income generation for grassroots producers. The model includes training, digital market linkages, and value-chain integration, allowing women-led businesses to scale beyond local markets and participate in national supply chains.

On women's housing and dignity, Thakur noted that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban & Urban 2.0) has received a massive ₹21,625.05 crore allocation for women-focused components, ensuring secure home ownership, asset creation, and financial inclusion for women, particularly from economically weaker sections.

Complementing this, PMAY-Gramin has been allocated ₹52,575.01 crore, with women as primary or co-owners, strengthening rural women's social security and household decision-making power.

The Budget also reinforces the Government's commitment to women's safety and security. Thakur highlighted that ₹1,014.05 crore has been earmarked for schemes dedicated to women's safety, including Safe City projects and strengthened policing infrastructure, ensuring safer public spaces and enhanced responsiveness to crimes against women.

Additional allocations under the Nirbhaya Fund and related interventions further bolster prevention, protection, and justice delivery mechanisms.

In the area of women and child development, Thakur welcomed the ₹3,200 crore allocation for Mission Shakti, the flagship umbrella program for the protection and empowerment of women, covering safety, skill development, legal aid, and institutional support systems. He noted that sustained funding of ₹ 36 crore for the National Commission for Women will strengthen grievance redressal and policy advocacy for women's rights.

Anurag Thakur highlighted the Government's commitment to establishing girls' hostels in every district and in higher education institutions, particularly in STEM disciplines, along with continued investments under Samagra Shiksha and allied programs that directly benefit girl students. These measures aim to improve retention, reduce dropout rates, and increase female participation in higher and technical education.

Anurag further noted that the Government is not only promoting enterprise creation but also strengthening the market ecosystem and institutional support through a broader policy package, including She-MARTS retail networks, enterprise financing initiatives, strengthened SHG livelihood systems, safety programs, housing ownership, and education support, all forming an integrated strategy for women-led development.

He emphasised that these measures ensure women are no longer seen merely as beneficiaries but as wealth creators, job creators, and leaders of India's grassroots economy.

Concluding, Anurag Thakur stated that the Union Budget 2026-27 firmly establishes "Nari Shakti se Enterprise Shakti" as the core development model of New India, reflecting the Modi Government's philosophy of "Nari Shakti se Rashtriya Shakti."

Backed by record financial allocations, institutional reforms, and outcome-oriented schemes, this Budget not only safeguards women's rights and welfare but also positions women as key drivers of Viksit Bharat @2047, contributing actively to economic growth, innovation, and nation-building. (ANI)

