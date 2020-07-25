New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Stepping into the shoes of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur is now addressing the problems of the common man through his social media handle.

When a tweet mentioning the ordeals of a tea seller who was finding it difficult to get a loan reached him, the minister promptly responded that grievances will be resolved.

"Rajkumar will be informed of the correct status by the concerned PSB in a time bound manner. Facts are being ascertained & verified. @DFS_India @FinMinIndia," said Anurag Thakur.

The tweet said the tea seller is finding it difficult to run his home due to lockdown. According to the tweet, he went to bank for a loan, he was told he has a debt of Rs 50 crore in his name.

Another Twitter user shared about his problem of pending GST registration case at the minister's official handle.

Yuvraj Tiwari tweeted "I have applied GST Registration vide ARN AA320720012761T pending since 17th July 2020. No one is taking any action."

Anurag Thakur issued directions to the concerned GST zone to look into the matter.

"Yuvraj, Immediate action will be taken to resolve your issue. @cbic_india," reads a response by the Minister to another tweet.

This move by Anurag has drawn accolades from Twitter users

"We are delighted to share a new beginning towards a direct, public centric, resolution approach for honest tax payers," his office said.

"Being a public rep, MoS has begun taking similar grievances head on, a more responsive and public centric approach for Finance Ministry that directly communicates with Indians and India Inc. Apart all our other offline activities and engagements," said Anurag Thakur's office. (ANI)

