Chandigarh, Aug 30 (PTI) In a reshuffle, the Punjab government transferred four IAS officers with immediate effect on Monday.

An official spokesperson said senior IAS officer Anurag Verma has been posted as the Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice.

Also Read | SNAP 2021 Registration Process To Begin From Tomorrow on snaptest.org; Here Are Steps To Apply For The Exam.

Another senior IAS officer, Anurag Agarwal, has been posted as the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Power.

He will also hold the charges of ACS, New and Renewable Energy Sources, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited, and ACS, Science Technology and Environment.

Also Read | Mysterious Viral Fever Causes Havoc in Uttar Pradesh, 33 Kids, 7 Adults Die of Dengue-Like Fever in Firozabad.

Ramesh Kumar has been posted as the Principal Secretary, Technical Education and Industrial Training, while Vivek Pratap Singh is now the Principal Secretary, Personnel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)