Amaravati, Mar 25 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has passed the Andhra Pradesh Appropriation Bill, 2023 empowering the state government to spend Rs 2.79 lakh crore in the fiscal 2023-24 starting from April 1, said an official.

The House passed the bill by a voice vote, tabled by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases First List of 124 Candidates, DK Shivakumar To Contest From Kanakapura Constituency.

The House also passed three bills: The Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Andhra Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority Bill, 2023, and the Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2023, said the official in a statement shared later on Friday.

Meanwhile, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram adjourned the Assembly sine die on Friday. The session was held for eight days, passing 27 bills in total, two short discussions were held and three resolutions were passed.

Also Read | Nagaland: MHA Extends AFSPA in Eight Districts, 21 Police Station in Five Other Districts for Six Months After Declaring Them As ‘Disturbed Areas’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)