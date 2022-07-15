Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday disbursed Rs 261 crore under the 'YSR Vahana Mitra' scheme providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to drivers-cum-owners of auto-rickshaws, taxis, and maxi-cabs.

It is the fourth consecutive year of uninterrupted support to the transport sector, and the scheme will benefit 2.61 lakh self-employed beneficiaries.

Speaking to the beneficiaries, Reddy said that the government had started the Vahana Mitra scheme within four months of coming to power.

"During my 3,648 km long padayatra (political journey), innumerable auto and taxi drivers raised concerns about them facing difficulties in getting fitness certificates and insurance done for their respective vehicles citing financial issues. To ensure that no auto, taxi, or maxi-cab driver suffers or is forced to take loans at exorbitant rates of interest from private money lenders, we have come up with this scheme," the Chief Minister said.

He further added, "Every family with an auto or taxi chooses a self-employment life, without being dependent on anyone. These families stand up on their own feet, providing transportation services to thousands of people daily. The government will always support them through the financial assistance provided through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). To date, the government had spent Rs 1,025 crore on YSR Vahana Mitra Scheme, wherein each beneficiary received Rs 40,000 in the last four years."

Vahana Mitra is a welfare scheme for auto, taxi, and maxi-cab owners-cum-drivers under which the beneficiary will be given financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per annum for annual maintenance of their vehicle.

The scheme was launched in September 2019. Earlier, the state government had relaxed some guidelines so that more auto and car owners-cum-drivers can avail the benefit. (ANI)

