Amravati [Andhra Pradesh] (India), August 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) drive, on Wednesday, where the Medical and Health personnel vaccinated a month old baby with PCV in the presence of the Chief Minister in Amravati.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that immunization is one of the most cost-effective public health interventions for the protection of children from serious health conditions which are preventable and reduce child mortality.

PCV is a safe and effective vaccine and is administered in three doses at the age of 6 weeks, 14 weeks, and 40 weeks and further directed the officials to ensure minimum wastage and maximum usage, he added.

The vaccination programme is targeted for the prevention of pneumonia deaths in children, which is a major cause of infant and child mortality.

So far the government has been providing nine types of vaccines to children, and with PCV a total of 10 types of vaccines are being given to children across the State.

The government organises six lakh routine immunization sessions annually with the help of 17000 ANMs.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Medical and Health department officials were present on the occasion. (ANI)

