Amaravati, Jan 19 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team on its historic win over Australia in the Test series.

"It is a spectacular win at Gabba, Brisbane, to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by beating the host Australia 2-1 in the four-match Test series. The entire country is proud of the success of the Indian cricket team and is celebrating the achievement," the Governor said in a statement.

"What a magnificent victory! Hearty congratulations to Team India for breaching the Gabba fortress after three decades," Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

In a statement, Jagan praised the Indian cricket team for an "outstanding display of prowess and perseverance" that made the entire nation proud.

Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu tweeted, "Congratulations to Team India on breaching fortress #Gabba and clinching the series in Australia! A remarkable feat!"

Telugu film star and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said the Indian team's series win in Australia was wonderful and historic.

"The way the team won in Brisbane was a miracle. The talent exhibited by young players taking their first steps on international platforms and the way they fought for victory with a team spirit is commendable. Despite adverse conditions, this success inspires young sportspersons," Kalyan said in a message.PTI DBV SS

