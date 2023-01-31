Visakhapatnam (AP), Jan 31 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Tuesday inaugurated the South Zone Vice Chancellors Meet 2023 at Andhra University here.

Also Read | GST Collection Crosses Rs 1.50 Lakh Crore Mark for the Third Time in FY 2022-23, Second Highest Collection Ever.

The conference was organised by the varsity at its convention centre in the city under the auspices of Association of Indian Universities.

Also Read | Jharkhand Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Multi-Storey Building in Dhanbad; Eight Dead, Several Injured.

Addressing the vice-chancellors who came from different states, the Governor said that India is one of the fastest growing economies with growth witnessed in the education sector, more job opportunities and better medical services.

He said IT industry trade chamber NASSCOM has reported that India boasts of the third largest startup ecosystem in the world.

"By 2022, there were more than 80,000 startups in the country. Higher education is very important for the development of the country. They want to build the nation by imparting advanced knowledge and skills to prepare future leaders. As a result, a strong socio-economic system can be built," Harichandan said.

Providing quality higher education is the main issue today, he said, adding that as part of the New Education Policy, emphasis has been given to research. He said there is also a need to increase investments in the field of research.

Association of Indian Universities President Suranjan Das and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education chairman K Hemachandra were also present on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)