Amaravati(AP), Dec 26 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan on Sunday hosted high tea honouring Chief Justice of India N V Ramana at Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy were also present on the occasion, an official release said.

Supreme Court Judges Vineet Saran, JK Maheswari and Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Prasanth Kumar Mishra also attended.

Later, Justice NV Ramana in another programme addressed the members of Bezawada Bar Association.

He recalled his association with Bezawada Bar Association saying he was a member in it during 1982-83.

Earlier in the day, the CJI was felicitated by the members of Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates' Association and Bar Council of the State of Andhra Pradesh.

