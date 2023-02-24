Amaravati/Hyderabad, February 24: Andhra Pradesh boasts of three industrial corridors passing through it with 48,000 acres of land set aside for industries, state IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said at a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday.

He revealed the availability of such huge parcels of land for industrial allotment in the run-up to the Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled on March 3 and March 4 in Visakhapatnam. Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023: From Dates To Time, From Focused Sectors to Expected Top Honchos, Know Everything About Mega Event Organised by Jagan Mohan Reddy-Led Government.

"Andhra Pradesh is the only state with three industrial corridors i.e Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Bengaluru where we have 48,000 acres of land for industrial allocation," said Amarnath.

According to the minister, AP is the only state in south India to get a bulk 'drugs park' as well as being consistently ranked number one for ease of doing business in the past three years.

"With a new policy coming up for 2023-2028 in the next few days, we are aiming to create an inclusive and balanced regional development, promote startup culture and ensure skill development," he said, about the forthcoming industrial policy. Further, he noted that the state government is focusing on building port city Visakhapatnam as the next global IT destination. Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Govt Offers 48,352 Acres of Land Bank for Industrial Development.

The industries minister exuded confidence that the southern state is heading towards becoming the 'best destination for investment in the country'. AP has already successfully completed a slew of roadshows in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai to woo investors to the summit.

