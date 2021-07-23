Amaravati, Jul 23 (PTI): The cumulative coronavirus positives shot up to 19.50 lakh in Andhra Pradesh with the addition of 1,747 afresh on Friday.

With 2,365 more patients getting cured in 24 hours, the total recoveries went up to 19,14,177.

The latest bulletin said 14 people succumbed to Covid-19 in the state in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Friday, taking the gross toll to 13,223.

The state now has 22,939 active cases, it said.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of 293 fresh cases, followed by SPS Nellore (239), East Godavari (234), Prakasam (223), West Godavari (215), Krishna (127) and Visakhapatnam (109) in a day.

Three districts logged between 50 and 90 while the remaining three registered less than 50 each, with Kurnool reporting just nine new cases in a day, the lowest in a district in more than four months.

Chittoor district had four fresh fatalities, Guntur three, Krishna and SPS Nellore two each, East Godavari, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam one each in a day.PTI DBV SS

