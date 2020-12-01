Amaravati, Dec 1 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 685 fresh coronavirus cases, 1,094 recoveries and four deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Tuesday.

The state's Covid-19 chart showed 8,68,749 total positives, 8,54,326 recoveries and 6,996 deaths so far.

The latest bulletin said the number of active cases dropped to 7,427.

Only Krishna district reported 146 fresh cases while 12 other districts added less than 100 cases each to their tally.

Anantapuramu, Chittoor, Guntur and West Godavari reported one fresh Covid-19 fatality each in a day, the bulletin added.

After 1.01 lakh total sample tests, the infection positivity rate in the state dropped further to 8.59 per cent as against the national average of 6.69 per cent.PTI DBV

