New Delhi, December 1: Farmers' unions on Tuesday rejected the Centre's offer to a committee to break the deadlock over the recently enacted farm laws. The farmers' union refused to budge from their stand and are demanding the complete rollback of the controversial farm laws. Notably, Union ministers, including Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal met the 35-member team of farmers at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. The next round of meeting will take place on December 3.

The meeting began at 3 pm. Earlier in the day, farmers agreed to attend the talks with the union government. "We'll demand the new laws be repealed and law be brought on MSP. If the government doesn't agree, the protests will continue," reported NDTV quoting Jagjit Singh Dallewal of the Bharatiya Kisan Union as saying. Farmers' Protest: Farm Unions Reject Amit Shah's Offer of Talks, Want to Hold Protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Initially, the meeting was scheduled to take place on December 3, but Tomar n Monday invited the farmers for talks, citing coronavirus and cold. It is the third round of talks between the farmers and the union government over the recently enacted farm laws. However, this time, the meeting is taking place amid massive protest by farmers. 'New Farm Laws Have Given New Rights And Opportunities to Farmers', Says PM Narendra Modi During Mann Ki Baat, Asks People Not to Believe in Rumours.

On Sunday, farm unions had also rejected Union Home Minister Amit Shah's to hold early talks only if the protest venue is shifted to Nirankari Sangram Ground in Delhi's Burari. According to farmers, the Union Home Minister's offer was a conditional one.

