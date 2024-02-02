Tirupathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister RK Roja paid a visit to the sacred Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple. During the VIP break on Friday morning, she actively participated in the seva (service) and offered her prayers to the deity.

Following the darshan, Vedic scholars bestowed blessings upon her in the Ranganayakula Mandapam. Additionally, officials presented Tirdha Prasad.

Addressing the media outside the temple, Roja expressed her commitment to the welfare of the people, stating, "Considering the people of the state as members of family members, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has implemented various welfare schemes."

She also mentioned Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's desire to secure victory and hattrick victory as a Member of the legislative assembly (MLA).

Upon her return after darshan few of the sevaks (devotees) warmly welcomed Minister RK Roja, chanting, "Jai Amaravati, Jai Amaravati." However, when they requested Roja to reciprocate the chant, she gracefully declined, citing the inappropriateness of such gestures in the presence of the divine.

RK Roja, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister, expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome and reiterated her commitment to serving the people of Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

