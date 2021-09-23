Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): Average time taken to file charge sheets in cases of crimes against women in Andhra Pradesh has been reduced from 318 days to 42 days, stated a press release by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with all the police officials on Wednesday where he congratulated the Andhra Police for their exemplary work.

"They have done immaculate work when it comes to ensuring that the women in the state feel safe and are empowered," he said.

"The average time taken to file charge sheets coming down from 318 days to 42 days is no small achievement," he added.

It was also stated in the release that the 'Disha' mobile application has helped the Andhra Pradesh police is preventing at least 900 crimes against women.

"Due to the DISHA SOS mobile application, which lets women alert the local police by just shaking her phone 5 times or pressing the SOS button, when in danger, the AP police have intervened in 900 such cases, including one in Delhi," stated the release.

Speaking about the Disha application, the Chief Minister said, "Nearly 70 lakh people have downloaded the DISHA mobile application, 900 success stories have already been registered, wherein we could prevent the crimes."

"We should create more awareness to make sure that every woman in AP with a mobile phone downloads and uses the DISHA app," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)