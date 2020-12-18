Amaravati, Dec 18 (PTI) A total of 69,062 sample tests turned out 458 fresh positives of coronavirus, taking Andhra Pradeshs cumulative tally to 8,77,806.

According to the latest bulletin, 534 patients got cured in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, thereby increasing the total recoveries from the infection to 8,66,359.

After several months, only one death was reported in a day, pushing the overall toll count up to 7,070.

The number of active cases in the state declined to 4,377, the bulletin said.

Chittoor reported 98, Krishna 78 and East Godavari 54 fresh cases of Covid-19.

The remaining 10 districts added less than 50 cases each to their tally.

Only Guntur district reported a coronavirus death in 24 hours.

The state so far completed a total of 1.11 crore sample tests, with an overall infection positivity rate of 7.88 per cent.

