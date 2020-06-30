Amaravati, June 30 (PTI): A total of 704 COVID-19 cases were added in Andhra Pradesh, taking the overall tally to 14,595 on Tuesday.

The toll rose to 187 with seven fresh deaths, according to the latest health department bulletin.

Also Read | West Bengal Asks Centre Not to Schedule Flights From 6 Hotspot States, Wants Resumption of Kolkata Metro Services For Essential Workers.

Since June 1, when Unlock 1.0 began, the state has witnessed a rapid surge in coronavirus infections as a staggering 10,919 cases were added this month, the government data showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)