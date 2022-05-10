Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh police have arrested a former MAUD minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader P Narayana from Hyderabad on Tuesday, in connection with the leak of class 10 question papers.

The arrest has been made in the wake of an FIR filed against the minister for an alleged paper leak case at the Narayana School in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

"Today morning we have arrested Ex-Minister Narayana in Hyderabad, in connection with the Examination Malpractice case. We will produce him as per the procedure," said Y Rishant Reddy, Superintendent of Police.

The police have registered a case under various sections including 10 AP Public examinations (Prevention of Malpractices), and section 408 (Criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

P Narayana is the founder and director of the Narayana Institutions.

On April 27, the question paper for Telugu was allegedly leaked in the school, and when the police found that the teacher clicked a photo of the question paper and shared it over social media, an hour later the exam started.

Terming the arrest of the 12 teachers in the case as "atrocious", the TDP leader alleged that the question papers were circulated in the WhatsApp groups of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders.

Earlier on April 30, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) demanded the resignation of the state's Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana over the matter. (ANI)

