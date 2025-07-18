Amaravati, Jul 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asked TDP MPs to intensify their efforts to secure the necessary funds and advance key development projects of the state in the Parliament.

Chairing a Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party meeting at his camp office, the CM emphasised the importance of utilising the Parliament sessions effectively.

"Intensify efforts to secure the necessary funds and advance key development projects for the state," said Naidu in a release.

He urged the MPs to raise crucial issues such as the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers, river water disputes, and industrial development.

Naidu emphasised the need to present the state government's initiatives on these matters to the Centre's attention through the Parliament.

"MPs have been assigned responsibilities according to specific departments. You must maintain consistent dialogue with the union ministers regarding issues and pending matters while ensuring coordination with the state administration," he said.

He further said that the MPs should ensure that mango farmers receive appropriate support from the Centre, engage in discussions on reducing GST for the pulp industry and highlight recent developments in Andhra Pradesh to the notice of Parliament.

He also directed the members to focus on contemporary initiatives such as Quantum Valley, Green Hydrogen Valley, population management and others, among other guidelines.

