Amaravati, Oct 27 (PTI): COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh rose to 8,11,825 as 2,901 more cases were reported on Tuesday.

The latest bulletin said 4,352 people got cured in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 7,77,900.

The number of active cases in the state now declined to 27,300, the bulletin said.

Another 19 coronavirus patients succumbed, increasing the overall death toll in the state to 6,625.

West Godavari, one of the worst hit in the state, added 555 more cases, followed by East Godavari with 464.

Krishna has remained another worrisome district where 411 new cases were reported.

Guntur added 385, Chittoor 272, Prakasam and Anantapuramu 153 each, Kadapa 127 and Visakhapatnam 106 more cases.

SPS Nellore (76), Srikakulam (73), Vizianagaram (71) and Kurnool (55) reported new cases of less than 100 each.

In terms of active cases, SPS Nellore has the lowest 262, followed by Vizianagaram 345 and Kurnool 519.

All other districts in the state have more than 1,000 active cases each, with East Godavari having the highest 4,931 and West 3,923.

After 76.96 lakh sample tests, the overall infection positivity rate in the state slipped to 10.55 per cent while the recovery rate rose to 95.82 per cent.

The case mortality rate remained stable at 0.82 per cent, according to the bulletin.

