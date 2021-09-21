Pune, Sep 21 (PTI) The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has indigenously developed a charger for electric vehicles to give a push to the EV ecosystem in the country, as per a statement.

ARAI Director Reji Mathai said to promote EVs, infrastructure for charging is important and since the mobility chargers are imported, the association's focus is to develop these indigenously, which will be cost-effective and boost the local economy.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 22-year-Old Youth Kidnapped And Murdered By His Friends In Kanpur, Body Dumped In Pandu River; Accused Arrested.

He was speaking at a press conference organised to announce the details of the upcoming Symposium on International Automotive Technology (SIAT 2021).

"Many components of EV like motors and controllers are imported and even chargers are being brought from abroad. ARAI has developed indigenous technology for EV charger AC001, which has been taken up for manufacturing and promotion by Bharat Electronics.

Also Read | Delhi Private Liquor Shops To Remain Shut From October 1 and November 16 Amid Govt’s New Excise Policy.

"The charging points will be set up by Bharat Electronics and parts for EV charger systems- Type 1, Type 2, CCS and CHAdeMO will be manufactured locally," said Mathai.

He informed that the charger has been designed considering the safety aspects and power usage in India.

ARAI recently signed a pact with Bharat Electronics Limited on EV chargers. ARAI will provide the complete know-how of the charges and Bharat Electronics will manufacture them.

The cost of the chargers is expected to be in the range of Rs 50,000 - 60,000.

In addition, as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistant System) vehicles and cylinder testing centres need dedicated space, ARAI is setting up a new centre in Takwe.

Investments to the tune of Rs 500 crore shall be made in a phased manner in the next 3-4 years in setting up this centre, the statement said.

Nitin Dhande, Senior Deputy Director ARAI, said the organisation is planning to set up dedicated skill development centres that will impart necessary knowledge and undertake skilling for engineering students in the electric vehicles segment.

ARAI is currently in talks with Telangana and Kerala governments to set up such centres.

The Symposium on International Automotive Technology (SIAT) 2021, organised by the Pune-based ARAI in association with SAEINDIA and SAE International (US), will be held from September 29 to October 1, 2021, the statement said.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference and expo will be organised in virtual mode for the first time.

Central Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey will inaugurate SIAT 2021 and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will be the chief guest for the closing ceremony.

The theme of SIAT 2021 will be 'Redefining Mobility for the Future'.

It will serve as a forum for the exchange of ideas and brainstorming for the automotive industry, covering topics like ADAS, Advanced Powertrain Technology, biofuels and e-mobility.

Experts from around the world will present about 200 technical papers, including 40 keynotes, on various subjects.

The virtual expo will offer a platform for global companies to showcase their products, innovations and services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)