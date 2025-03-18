Amaravati, Mar 18 (PTI) As part of promoting tribal-origin Araku Coffee, two outlets were inaugurated in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council respectively on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu inaugurated an Araku Coffee stall on the premises of the Assembly, while Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju inaugurated another outlet on the Council's premises.

The Speaker inaugurated the stall in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other legislators, an official release said.

Promoting the commodity grown by tribals from the Araku region, who are enabled by the Girijan Cooperative Corporation Ltd (GCC), the CM shared a few cups of Araku Coffee with the ministers at the newly inaugurated stall.

Naidu also personally promotes Araku Coffee by generously presenting it packed in impressive boxes in the highest offices, such as the Prime Minister's and others.

Legislative Council Chairman Raju, YSRCP MLC B Satyanarayana and MLCs had coffee at the newly opened stall on the Council premises, the release added.

