New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI) has developed indigenous technology for the production of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cathode material for Li-ion Batteries (LiBs), the Department of Science and Technology said on Friday.

ARCI and Allox Minerals, a Hyderabad-based company, signed an agreement for know-how transfer on August 12, it said.

Also Read | Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari Moves to US With New Role Amid Political Storm Over Blocking of Congress and Its Leaders' Accounts.

The cost of cathode materials contributes significantly towards the overall cost of LiBs, and India is heavily dependent on the import of these materials, the department said.

"International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), an autonomous R&D Centre of Department of Science and Technology, has developed indigenous technology for the production of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cathode material for Li-ion Batteries (LiBs) at its Centre for Nanomaterials," the DST said in a statement.

Also Read | Independence Day 2021: Delhi’s IGI Airport to Have Restrictions in Place For August 15.

Dr Anil Kakodkar, Chairman, ARCI Governing Council, emphasised on the importance of having a synergy among various organisations having complementary capabilities.

Accordingly, R&D institutions, industry and the government need to work together to nurture and develop EV mobility in India, he said.

Tata Narasinga Rao, Director (additional charge), ARCI said the cost of cathode materials contributes significantly towards the overall cost of LiBs. As India is heavily dependent on import of these materials, it became essential to indigenously develop a technology for the manufacture of electrode materials and support industrial organisations in LIB technology, he added.

The technology, which is in line with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' or 'Self-Reliant India Mission', was developed under the Technical Research Centre (TRC) on Alternative Energy Materials and Systems and the know-how for the technology is available for transfer on a non-exclusive basis, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)