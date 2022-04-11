Mangaluru, Apr 11 (PTI) Following are Monday's areca and

Also Read | Shehbaz Sharif Set To Be New Pakistan PM; Know About the Man Who Will Take Charge of Pak.

coconut prices.

Also Read | 40 Electric-Scooters of Jitendra EV Catch Fire in Nashik, Company Launches Probe.

Areca (per qunital)

Old Supari : Rs 47,000 to Rs 53,000 model Rs 52,000

New Supari : Rs 38,000 to Rs 45,000 model Rs 42,500

Koka : Rs 25,000 to Rs 34,000 model Rs 30,000

Coconut (per thousand):

1st quality : Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000 model Rs 18,000

2nd quality : Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 model Rs 14,000.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)