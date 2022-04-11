Mangaluru, Apr 11 (PTI) Following are Monday's areca and
coconut prices.
Areca (per qunital)
Old Supari : Rs 47,000 to Rs 53,000 model Rs 52,000
New Supari : Rs 38,000 to Rs 45,000 model Rs 42,500
Koka : Rs 25,000 to Rs 34,000 model Rs 30,000
Coconut (per thousand):
1st quality : Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000 model Rs 18,000
2nd quality : Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 model Rs 14,000.
